Font Famous 2.0

The free vector logo font for showing off your press links

Stop wasting time searching Google Images and spinning out in Photoshop trying to format media logos for your site.

Show off your recent press mentions with a couple lines of CSS and get back to making fame worthy products.
Makers
whats new in this update?
@aaronoleary Complete redesign of the website, cleaned up code and even more logos!
