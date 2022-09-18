Products
This is the latest launch from Tasarla
See Tasarla’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Font Engine
Ranked #7 for today
Font Engine
Recommends fonts based on your preferences
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Font Engine is one of the web apps of Tasarla project and it recommends fonts based on preferences and provides an opportunity to try that font. Moreover, it gives you a chance to discover new fonts.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Tasarla
About this launch
Tasarla
Next-gen design habit for designers
2
reviews
204
followers
Follow for updates
Font Engine by
Tasarla
was hunted by
Bilal Onur Eskili
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Bilal Onur Eskili
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Tasarla
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on September 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
29
Comments
4
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
Report