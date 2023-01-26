Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Followup Fish
Ranked #12 for today
Followup Fish
Bubble up emails back to the top of your inbox 🐟
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Followup Fish is an email service that reminds you to follow up on emails by bubbling them back to the top of your inbox. It works anywhere and requires no privacy-invasive browser extension or full access to your emails.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Sales
by
Followup Fish
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
Followup Fish
Bubble up emails back to the top of your inbox 🐟
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
Followup Fish by
Followup Fish
was hunted by
Marc Köhlbrugge
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Marc Köhlbrugge
. Featured on January 27th, 2023.
Followup Fish
is not rated yet. This is Followup Fish's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#201
Report