FollowFriday
Interesting people to follow on Twitter
Find interesting people to follow on Twitter, organized, by category. The entire site is made and managed from a spreadsheet only and will be updated regularly. You can also find the list on Twitter.
Reviews
- Pros:
Ability to suggest someone
Range of people (multi)categorised by fields
Simple designCons:
None big
Would love to see the list of suggested peoples
Also the last or pined tweet of people listed
Male/female, hum, would prefer other than tech fields to diversify my timeline
Bio attached maybe ?
Love the idea, please keep the iterations going 👍Fabien Cazals has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
Ordered by category, well designedCons:
None
It’s pretty cool to innovate on the FollowFriday culture! I discovered new people to follow and engage with.
Why not loading users‘ bio so that we can search by keywords too?Joshua Tab. has used this product for one week.