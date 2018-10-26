Log InSign up
FollowFriday

Interesting people to follow on Twitter

#1 Product of the Day October 26, 2018

Find interesting people to follow on Twitter, organized, by category. The entire site is made and managed from a spreadsheet only and will be updated regularly. You can also find the list on Twitter.

Helpful
    Fabien Cazals
    Pros: 

    Ability to suggest someone

    Range of people (multi)categorised by fields

    Simple design

    Cons: 

    None big

    Would love to see the list of suggested peoples

    Also the last or pined tweet of people listed

    Male/female, hum, would prefer other than tech fields to diversify my timeline

    Bio attached maybe ?

    Love the idea, please keep the iterations going 👍

    Fabien Cazals has used this product for one day.
    Joshua Tab. Student, crafting Walk
    Pros: 

    Ordered by category, well designed

    Cons: 

    None

    It's pretty cool to innovate on the FollowFriday culture! I discovered new people to follow and engage with.

    Why not loading users' bio so that we can search by keywords too?

    Joshua Tab. has used this product for one week.
Chris Messina
Guillaume Bardet
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
Hello Product Hunters 👋 First of all, a big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting this project! I always like to work on weekend projects, this time I wanted to make something I could share with friends when mentioning Twitter to them. I can now just send them the link and they can see a list of interesting Twitter users and can filter it by category. The entire site is managed from a spreadsheet only, with the help of Sheet 2 Site thanks to @andreyazimov. 🙌 In the list of 'Around The Web' links, you will notice a Twitter link. This is the link to a public Twitter list to make it easier for you. Can you think of someone else I should add? Or maybe categories or other suggestions? Let me know, I'd love to hear it!
Federico Jorge @federicojorge · SaaS LeadGen Copywriter
@guillaumebardet This is a great idea! I'd suggest being able to login with Twitter and adding a follow button directly on each card, so you can follow peeps faster.
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
@federicojorge Thank you for getting involved and for your kind feedback! Absolutely, I wasn't sure how it would go so I wanted to keep the first version very simple. I will start to work on a 2nd version quite soon. Twitter login and a quick follow have been two of the most requested features 😀
Ben @harowitzblack · 😄
Finally you launched it!!
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
@harowitzblack Haha yes, it was about time! Thanks to you always telling me to ship things already 😅
Hugo Villain @hypervillain · Product, Poetry
Upvoted because I'm in 💜
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
@hypervillain Thank you for getting involved Hugo, I am really glad you liked it 🙌
Andrey Azimov @andreyazimov · AndreyAzimov.com
Congrats with the launch man! I remember when you just started with a couple of people and now there are hundreds! Great job! Can you please add followers numbers and filters like: [1,000] [1,001...5,000] [5,001...10,000] [10,000+] Thanks for made it with Sheet 2 Site
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
@andreyazimov Thank you very much for your suggestion Andrey, that would definitely be a good addition! 🙌Thank you again for the few I reached out and you very quickly got back and helped. I hope Sheet 2 Site is going great and I wish you the best with it and all your other projects 🙂
Aaron O'Leary @aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Congrats on the launch! Does it personalise follow recommendations or is it an overall recommendation? :)
Guillaume Bardet Maker @guillaumebardet · Working on Qlearly.com/beta
@aaronoleary Thank you for getting involved Aaron! For now, it is just an overall recommendation. The 2nd version will likely have a Twitter login to make it more personalized. :)
