Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Folio.fm
Folio.fm
Folio.fm
Turn any address into your own DEX frontend
linktree meets crypto, turn any address into a DEX frontend, add your links & customize it with skins (images / yt / tiktok), earn 1% referral fee when users buy off your frontend.
Free
Launch tags:
Social MediaCryptoDApp

Meet the team

Folio.fm gallery image
Folio.fm gallery image
Folio.fm gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Folio.fm
Folio.fm
Turn any address into your own DEX frontend
61
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Folio.fm by
Folio.fm
was hunted by
Yahya
in Social Media, Crypto, DApp. Made by
Yahya
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
Folio.fm
is not rated yet. This is Folio.fm's first launch.