Home
Product
Folio.fm
Folio.fm
Turn any address into your own DEX frontend
linktree meets crypto, turn any address into a DEX frontend, add your links & customize it with skins (images / yt / tiktok), earn 1% referral fee when users buy off your frontend.
Social Media
Crypto
DApp
Folio.fm by
Folio.fm
was hunted by
Yahya
Yahya
. Featured on December 28th, 2024.
Folio.fm
is not rated yet. This is Folio.fm's first launch.