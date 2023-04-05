Products
Folge: Step-by-step process guides
Folge: Step-by-step process guides
Create step-by-step guides and documentation of any process.
Folge is a free desktop tool for creating process guides. Capture workflow, customize steps with 9 annotation tools and export guides in 7 formats. Custom fonts and CSS supported. Embed guides into Confluence, Sharepoint or knowledge bases.
by
Folge
About this launch
Folge
Create step-by-step guides and documentation of any process.
Folge: Step-by-step process guides by
Folge
was hunted by
Murice Damion Miller
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Oleksii Sribnyi
and
Oleksii Sribnyi
. Featured on April 14th, 2023.
Folge
is not rated yet. This is Folge's first launch.
