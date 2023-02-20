Products
Home
→
Product
→
Folders
Ranked #20 for today
Folders
The macOS file manager for (former) Windows users.
Folders File Manager is designed for users who recently transitioned from a PC as well as for those who have always missed a tree-style file manager on their Mac.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
by
Folders
About this launch
Folders
The macOS file manager for (former) Windows users.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Folders by
Folders
was hunted by
Andriy Konstantynov
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Andriy Konstantynov
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
Folders
is not rated yet. This is Folders's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#53
