Home
→
Product
→
Folderizer
Ranked #18 for today
Folderizer
Personalize your desktop experience with colorful folders
Introducing the macOS app designed to streamline desktop organization effortlessly. With its intuitive interface, you can seamlessly colorise your folders, transforming your desktop into a personalized workspace.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Folderizer
About this launch
Folderizer
Personalize your desktop experience with colorful folders.
5
followers
Folderizer by
Folderizer
was hunted by
Eugenio Keller Puente
in
Productivity
. Made by
Eugenio Keller Puente
. Featured on April 11th, 2024.
Folderizer
is not rated yet. This is Folderizer's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#71
