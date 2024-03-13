Launches
Folderia
Folderia
Website builder, but like Google Docs + Apple Notes + Notion
Visit
Upvote 112
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Quickly create and publish web pages, without extra configurations and settings.
Launched in
Website Builder
No-Code
by
Folderia.io
About this launch
Folderia.io
Website builder, but like Google Docs + Apple Notes + Notion
0
reviews
174
followers
Follow for updates
Folderia by
Folderia.io
was hunted by
Irakli Verdzadze
in
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
Irakli Verdzadze
. Featured on April 5th, 2024.
Folderia.io
is not rated yet. This is Folderia.io's first launch.
Upvotes
112
Comments
28
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#63
