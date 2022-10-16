Products
Home
→
Product
→
FolderCode
Ranked #12 for today
FolderCode
The future of carrying files
Free
No more need of USB flash drives, emails, logins, or text messages, which are all insecure.
Get a Folder on our server for 24-hours, system gives 4 digits memorable code, and then carry your files in a simple way.
Launched in
Storage
,
Printing
by
FolderCode
About this launch
FolderCode
Temporary file uploading for small files to 4 letter code
0
reviews
5
followers
FolderCode by
FolderCode
was hunted by
Şakir Temel
in
Storage
,
Printing
. Made by
Şakir Temel
. Featured on October 16th, 2022.
FolderCode
is not rated yet. This is FolderCode's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#247
