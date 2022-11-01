Products
Fold App
Fold App
Earn Bitcoin on any purchase
The world's first Visa Bitcoin Rewards Debit Card. Earn BTC on any purchase- gift cards, coffee, Amazon, rent & more. Take your choice of 1% flat rewards or Spin the Wheel to earn up to 100% back or even a whole bitcoin. #satstacknation
Launched in
Fintech
,
Games
,
Bitcoin
+2 by
Fold
About this launch
Fold
Start spending bitcoin in the real world.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Fold App by
Fold
was hunted by
Michael P Kramer
in
Fintech
,
Games
,
Bitcoin
. Made by
Rachel Mersky
,
Mat Precourt
,
Kelby Faessler
,
Michael P Kramer
,
Foster Evans
,
Denis Burba
and
Ben Wehrman
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Fold
is not rated yet. This is Fold's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#167
