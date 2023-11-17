Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → FocusTube
FocusTube
Ranked #11 for today

FocusTube

Blur YouTube thumbnails and titles

Free
Embed
Are you tired of getting sucked into spending hours in the YouTube rabbit hole? FocusTube is a free Chrome extension that lets you blur thumbnails, comments, end screen feed, and video titles... so you can focus on what matters!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
YouTube
 by
FocusTube
About this launch
FocusTube
FocusTubeBlur YouTube thumbnails and titles
0
reviews
73
followers
FocusTube by
FocusTube
was hunted by
Builder Shende
in Browser Extensions, Productivity, YouTube. Made by
Builder Shende
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
FocusTube
is not rated yet. This is FocusTube's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Vote chart
Comments
11
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#198