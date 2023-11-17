Products
Home
→
Product
→
FocusTube
FocusTube
Blur YouTube thumbnails and titles
Are you tired of getting sucked into spending hours in the YouTube rabbit hole? FocusTube is a free Chrome extension that lets you blur thumbnails, comments, end screen feed, and video titles... so you can focus on what matters!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Productivity
YouTube
by
FocusTube
About this launch
FocusTube
Blur YouTube thumbnails and titles
FocusTube by
FocusTube
was hunted by
Builder Shende
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
YouTube
. Made by
Builder Shende
. Featured on November 18th, 2023.
FocusTube
is not rated yet. This is FocusTube's first launch.
Upvotes
55
Comments
11
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#198
