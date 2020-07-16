Discussion
Christian Nguyen
Love the idea! I can imagine how convenient this would be for students and such!!
Maker
🎉⏱🍅 Hello everyone! Most timers have annoying sounds, and is a pain to use. I needed an intuitive focus timer to bring me into flow and motivate me to take breaks. So I made FocusMonkey. It is a Pomodoro Timer and Music Player in one. It connects to your Spotify. FocusMonkey automatically plays high-quality focus music in sync with the pomodoro timer. It plays a sound and some other fun music when you are done. As humans, need some encouragement for focus, and rewards after a good session seems like a good idea. What better way is it than getting an applause 👏 and "We are the champions" after 45 minutes of deep work? Let me know if you have any questions or ideas!
