Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Hi PH, I want to create a distracted-free environment to focus on my thoughts for writing, taking notes or journaling. Focusify is this environment: No sound, no wifi, hide menu bar, hide dock, no background image., hide all current windows. I don't need to repeat these manual configurations anymore. With Focusify, it takes me only 1 click. If you feel like me, please give it a try. https://gumroad.com/l/WVMTF DISCOUNT: %20 off for ProductHunt members. CODE: 'producthunt20' Feel free to receive your feedback!
Upvote (3)Share