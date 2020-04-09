  1. Home
  2.  → Focusify

Focusify

Hide distracting elements, focus on your deep thinking

Focusify will hide all distracting elements on your Mac with 1 click, let you write your thoughts down.
👌Hide all windows
👌Hide desktop items
👌Change desktop image
👌Turn off wifi, sound
👌Hide menubar, dock
👌Writing mode
👌Revert to current workspace
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Khoa Nguyen
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Hi PH, I want to create a distracted-free environment to focus on my thoughts for writing, taking notes or journaling. Focusify is this environment: No sound, no wifi, hide menu bar, hide dock, no background image., hide all current windows. I don't need to repeat these manual configurations anymore. With Focusify, it takes me only 1 click. If you feel like me, please give it a try. https://gumroad.com/l/WVMTF DISCOUNT: %20 off for ProductHunt members. CODE: 'producthunt20' Feel free to receive your feedback!
Upvote (3)Share