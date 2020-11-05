discussion
David Lo Dico
Maker
The internet has beaten me more often than I'd like to admit... That's why I made a useful chrome extension that redirects me from distracting websites to useful and interesting websites! No more Reddit for me, but more Hackernews! No more Instagram, but Trends.co. No more YouTube, but more Producthunt! You get the picture 📷 If that sounds like something you want to try, you can add it to your chrome browser for free.
Great tool!! Helps me to do what I really want to do!! It helps me to keep control over the thing that is most valuable to me, namely: TIME. money for instance can be lost and regained later. Time is lost forever! So use it well!!!
Super proud of what you've been able to build, David! Using it every day now to limit my Twitter consumption during work haha. Thank you for building this! 😍
@dannypostmaa thanks buddy! Means a lot coming from you <3
Very useful, my employer will be happy with this chrome extension! ;-)