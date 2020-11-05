  1. Home
FocusFox

Get redirected to where you need to go.

Stop wasting time on unproductive websites. FocusFox helps you to stay away from distracting websites and redirects you to where you actually want to go.
4 Reviews5.0/5
David Lo Dico
Maker
The internet has beaten me more often than I'd like to admit... That's why I made a useful chrome extension that redirects me from distracting websites to useful and interesting websites! No more Reddit for me, but more Hackernews! No more Instagram, but Trends.co. No more YouTube, but more Producthunt! You get the picture 📷 If that sounds like something you want to try, you can add it to your chrome browser for free.
Jeroen MT
🎈
Not everyday you see an interesting and useful chrome extension!
Salvatore Lo Dico
🎈
Great tool!! Helps me to do what I really want to do!! It helps me to keep control over the thing that is most valuable to me, namely: TIME. money for instance can be lost and regained later. Time is lost forever! So use it well!!!
Danny Postma
Building products to help makers convert
Super proud of what you've been able to build, David! Using it every day now to limit my Twitter consumption during work haha. Thank you for building this! 😍
David Lo Dico
Maker
@dannypostmaa thanks buddy! Means a lot coming from you <3
Jessica Emily
🎈
Very useful, my employer will be happy with this chrome extension! ;-)
