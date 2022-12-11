Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Focus Pet
Focus Pet
Minimalistic productivity timer
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Focus Pet is a great tool to help you stay focused. Play with your pet, take it for a walk and make it happy. The app is fun, super cute and motivating for you to get your work done.
Launched in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Pets
by
Focus Pet
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Focus Pet
Minimalistic Productivity Timer
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Focus Pet by
Focus Pet
was hunted by
jdon
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Pets
. Made by
jdon
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Focus Pet
is not rated yet. This is Focus Pet's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#35
Report