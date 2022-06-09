Products
Focus Noodles
Focus Noodles
Let's focus on cooking a bowl of noodles together
Turn the phone over and the timer will start. Do what you need to focus on, don't try to touch your phone, or it will be "irritable"!
When the time is up, your noodles are ready and you have completed a meaningful focus.
Launched in
Funny
Productivity
Meditation
Focus Noodles
About this launch
Focus Noodles by
Focus Noodles
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Funny
Productivity
Meditation
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Focus Noodles
is not rated yet. This is Focus Noodles's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#26
Weekly rank
#69
