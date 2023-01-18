Products
Focus Keeper 2.0
Ranked #19 for today

Focus Keeper 2.0

Customizable Pomodoro time

Free Options
Focus Keeper is a customizable Pomodoro timer with task management that works on desktop and mobile. This app is inspired by Pomodoro Technique which is a time management method.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Time Tracking by
Focus Keeper - Time Management
About this launch
Focus Keeper - Time Management
Focus Keeper - Time ManagementHooray! Let’s Focus Keeper time!
Focus Keeper 2.0 by
Focus Keeper - Time Management
was hunted by
Sangwon Kim
in Productivity, Task Management, Time Tracking. Made by
Sangwon Kim
and
Sooyoung Bae
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Focus Keeper - Time Management
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 18th, 2023.
