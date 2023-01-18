Products
This is the latest launch from Focus Keeper - Time Management
See Focus Keeper - Time Management’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Focus Keeper 2.0
Ranked #19 for today
Focus Keeper 2.0
Customizable Pomodoro time
Visit
Upvote 12
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Focus Keeper is a customizable Pomodoro timer with task management that works on desktop and mobile. This app is inspired by Pomodoro Technique which is a time management method.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
by
Focus Keeper - Time Management
About this launch
Focus Keeper - Time Management
Hooray! Let’s Focus Keeper time!
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Focus Keeper 2.0 by
Focus Keeper - Time Management
was hunted by
Sangwon Kim
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Time Tracking
. Made by
Sangwon Kim
and
Sooyoung Bae
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Focus Keeper - Time Management
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#127
