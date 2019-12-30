Discussion
Abram El-Sabagh
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! This is my first launch on Product Hunt. I've been using product hunt for a few years, but always have been scared of failure :( I've been focused on making improving myself personally and professionally over the past 10 years. This is a tool I've developed and used through university, work and my personal life to help me grow on a daily basis. FOCUS journal is a free tool for everyone to get focused in 2020, and spend time on what's important! FOCUS journal has two views: ✅ Yearly view to help you write down and remember what you committed to. ✅ A weekly and daily view to help you make daily and weekly progress ✅ You can share your yearly view with friends and family to keep yourself accountable 🎉 If you have any comments or suggestions, please share them here! 🎉
