Home
Product
Focus Dojo
Focus Dojo
Perfect your focus
A fully customizable pomodoro timer.
- 🛠️ Easy to use controls - start, pause, stop, skip & switch
- ⏲️ Run timer in backround
- 😓 Disable pause for hard mode
- 🔊 Notification tweaks and ringtones
- 🌈 Hundreds of themes (paid)
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Education
+1 by
Focus Dojo
About this launch
Focus Dojo
Perfect your focus!
Focus Dojo by
Focus Dojo
was hunted by
GidSchwifty
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
GidSchwifty
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Focus Dojo
is not rated yet. This is Focus Dojo's first launch.
