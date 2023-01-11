Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Focus Ambient Sound Widget
Focus Ambient Sound Widget
Escape distractions with soundscapes
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This widget brings the tranquility of the outdoors to your fingertips, with the calming sounds of rain, rustling trees, and nature. Whether you're working or just need a moment of relaxation, these sounds will help you find comfort.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Notion
by
Focus: Ambient Sound Widget
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Focus: Ambient Sound Widget
Escape distractions with nature soundscapes
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Focus Ambient Sound Widget by
Focus: Ambient Sound Widget
was hunted by
smoul
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Notion
. Made by
smoul
. Featured on January 12th, 2023.
Focus: Ambient Sound Widget
is not rated yet. This is Focus: Ambient Sound Widget's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#181
Report