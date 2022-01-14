We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Focus Allure

All-in-one study companion

Focus Allure is a Study Companion App that helps students, people who are working, or anyone who is trying to Focus on the jobs they are doing.

Features:
- Pomodoro Timer
- Motivational Quote
- Soundscapes
