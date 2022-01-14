Sign In
Focus Allure
Focus Allure
All-in-one study companion
🏷 Free
Productivity
Focus Allure is a Study Companion App that helps students, people who are working, or anyone who is trying to Focus on the jobs they are doing.
Features:
- Pomodoro Timer
- Motivational Quote
- Soundscapes
