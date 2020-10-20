discussion
Florian Sander
MakerCreator, developer, tinkerer
Hey Product Hunters! Too many people are walking through life, working on never-ending task lists, losing sight of the big picture and missing what’s really important to them. Are you constantly working on what’s most urgent instead of most important? End up where the circumstances take you instead of taking control of your own path? Keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again instead of actively working on improving things? Then Focality is here to help you! I started building Focality while working a full-time job and then became a father. So I had plenty of time to battle-test it myself in demanding circumstances. ;) But I do not want to build it just for myself, so I need your help: What challenges do you face and does Focality help you to overcome them? If you want to join me on this journey, I have a special offer for you: Get 6 months Focality Pro for free in return for a short call with me. I want to learn what challenges you face so that I can build the best product for you. There are only so many hours in a day, though, so book a slot before they are all gone. :)
