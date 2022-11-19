Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Focal Life OS
Ranked #4 for today
Focal Life OS
A system for focus - built in Notion
Visit
Upvote 6
25% off!
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Stop being busy and start being purposeful. Bring clarity to digital chaos with Focal. Focal offers a methodical way of setting goals, reflecting on progress and adjusting as needed by using a system of Spheres and Arcs to categorise your life.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Focal Life OS
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Focal Life OS
A system for focus. Inside of Notion.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Focal Life OS by
Focal Life OS
was hunted by
Hugh Dawkins
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Hugh Dawkins
. Featured on November 20th, 2022.
Focal Life OS
is not rated yet. This is Focal Life OS's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#263
Report