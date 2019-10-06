Deals
FML
FML
A tool to see a joke on your terminal
Funny
- App that tells a joke with an option to edit the name of the character
- (PYPI) Install it easily by typing
pip install fml
- Type
fml
in your terminal to get a joke.
- Type
fml --name <first-name> <last-name>
to change the name from Chuck Norris
Arun
Hope the fellow devs like it!
