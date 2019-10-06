Log InSign up
FML

A tool to see a joke on your terminal

- App that tells a joke with an option to edit the name of the character
- (PYPI) Install it easily by typing pip install fml
- Type fml in your terminal to get a joke.
- Type fml --name <first-name> <last-name> to change the name from Chuck Norris
Discussion
Arun
Arun
Maker
Hope the fellow devs like it!
