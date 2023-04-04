Sign in
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
Get customers hooked
Visit
Upvote 8
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Flyy gamified rewards is an app that helps Shopify businesses boost sales at lower customer acquisition costs. Our app can be used to launch a refer & earn program with scratch card rewards.
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
monday.com for e-commerce
Ad
Scale your e-commerce business like never before
About this launch
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
Get Customers Hooked
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Flyy - Gamified Rewards by
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
was hunted by
Venkatesh Rao
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Venkatesh Rao
and
Priya Singh
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
is not rated yet. This is Flyy - Gamified Rewards's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report