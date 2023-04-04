Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Flyy
Flyy
Get customers hooked with gamified rewards
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Flyy gamified rewards is an app that helps Shopify businesses boost sales at lower customer acquisition costs. Our app can be used to launch a refer & earn program with scratch card rewards.
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
monday.com for e-commerce
Ad
Scale your e-commerce business like never before
About this launch
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
Get Customers Hooked
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Flyy by
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
was hunted by
Venkatesh Rao
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Venkatesh Rao
and
Priya Singh
. Featured on April 4th, 2023.
Flyy - Gamified Rewards
is not rated yet. This is Flyy - Gamified Rewards's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#93
Report