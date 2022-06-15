Products
Home
→
Product
→
Flywheel by Digger
Flywheel by Digger
Build for scale, fast
Think infrastructure is hard? Try Flywheel! Simply connect your Github and AWS accounts and let Flywheel handle the rest. It will configure your infrastructure in minutes and automagically keep it always up-to-date.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Maker Tools
by
Flywheel by Digger
About this launch
Flywheel by Digger by
Flywheel by Digger
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
and
Jack Bridger
. Featured on June 16th, 2022.
Flywheel by Digger
is not rated yet. This is Flywheel by Digger's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#66
