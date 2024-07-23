Launches
Flypix
Flypix
AI enabled geospatial solutions
Create AI use cases with Aerial and Satellite Imagery: detect objects and segment land on earth observation data. NO knowledge about AI or Machine Learning is required.
Artificial Intelligence
Maps
Tech
Flypix
Flypix
AI Enabled Geospatial Solutions
Flypix by
Flypix
Ivan Tankoyeu
Artificial Intelligence
Maps
Tech
Ivan Tankoyeu
Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Flypix
is not rated yet. This is Flypix's first launch.
