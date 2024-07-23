Launches
Flypix

Flypix

AI enabled geospatial solutions

Create AI use cases with Aerial and Satellite Imagery: detect objects and segment land on earth observation data. NO knowledge about AI or Machine Learning is required.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Maps
Tech
Flypix
About this launch
Flypix
FlypixAI Enabled Geospatial Solutions
17
followers
Flypix by
Flypix
was hunted by
Ivan Tankoyeu
in Artificial Intelligence, Maps, Tech. Made by
Ivan Tankoyeu
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
Flypix
is not rated yet. This is Flypix's first launch.
17
4
