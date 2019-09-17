Flying Pages for WordPress

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
5 Reviews
Gijo Varghese
Maker
Hi Hunters, I'm Gijo Varghese, creator of Flying Pages. Flying Pages is a tiny JavaScript code (1KB gzipped) that preloads links in the viewport or on mouse hover, so that inner pages are loaded instantly. Demo: https://wpspeedmatters.com/ - Preload pages in the viewport - Preload pages on mouse hover - Limits the number of preloads per second - Stops preloading if the server is busy/down - Understands user’s connection and preferences Give it a try and let me know what do you think in the comments Thanks!
Upvote (4)Share
Flying Pages improves the user experience as navigating between the pages of the WordPress site feels instant. The default settings (screenshot: https://d.pr/i/V6oROu) can be tweaked if needed to exclude shop items from getting added to the cart etc. The dev is super helpful and has a great accompanying website on WordPress speedup and performance.
Upvote (2)Share
Extremely helpful plugin. It combines what instant.page and quicklink do without the hassle of setting both of them up. It also doesn't mess around with your data (google analytics), like Quicklinks do. Great work Gijo!
Upvote (1)Share