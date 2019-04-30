FlyGRN is a Flight Search Engine that compares the best flights of 6+ sites and offsets the carbon emissions of your flight for free! We do that by using most of our revenue from selling flight tickets to offset your flight partially or completely for free.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jelle BekirovicMaker@jellebekirovic · Internet Entrepreneur in Sustainability
🚀 Why we started Did you know that the carbon emissions of a return ticket from London to Barcelona equals to the energy use of 539 laundry washes (380 kg CO2)? There's ways to offset these carbon emissions by supporting solar energy projects or planting trees 🌳 , but less than a percent of current air travellers does this. And air travel is about to double in 20 years, while it already accounts for 2-3% of global greenhouse gas emissions. ✈️ About FlyGRN FlyGRN is a Flight Search Engine that compares the best Flights AND offsets the carbon emissions of your flight FOR FREE! We do that by using most of our revenue from selling flight tickets to offset your flight partially or completely for free. We often have similar prices as competitors (sometimes we're even cheaper). Plus, when there's train alternatives available, we show them as well. 🌞 Our carbon offsetting project. We offset the flights by supporting a solar panel project in India that displaces fossil fuels, giving access to clean energy for 100,000+ households. We're exploring possibilities to also support reforestation tree planting projects. 🚅 It's best not to fly right? That's true! That's why we also give train alternatives if they are available. When you search a flight from Amsterdam to London we'll show you a train alternative, since going by train has a lower carbon impact.
Upvote Share·