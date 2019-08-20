Discussion
Maker
Anthony Garvan
Hey hunters! Thanks for checking out Flybox! We were frustrated by Gmail's never ending pile of features we don't use and buttons we don't understand, so we put a lot of time and thought into making a clean, new interface that let's us focus on getting our inbox clear. Flybox is a progressive web app that works across platforms and has been verified by Google's new, rigorous security auditing process. It's a great new way to stay on top of your inbox, with a core experience that's as fluid as scanning your news feed. We've been using and testing Flybox for many months, and it's been a pleasure. If you're curious please give it a whirl and let us know what you think :)
