Flux texts you the best times to turn your power on or off depending on demand. Thus, you can reduce your carbon footprint, and start using electricity relatively guilt-free. No spam, ever.
Evelyn Chin
Maker
Undergraduate CS Major, Physics Minor
🎈
In 2016 and 2017, more than half of the electricity generation capacity added to the U.S. power grid came from renewable resources. Though reducing our carbon footprint significantly, a new problem has emerged with power fluctuation. In the daytime, generated solar power is at its peak. However, a large demand for electricity usually occurs later in the evening, when the sun is down. This dichotomy creates an overgeneration of electricity during lower demand hours and an under generation in higher demand hours. Fluctuations like these can risk disconnects between the power plant and the grid, as well as threaten power blackouts. Flux texts you of the best times to turn your power on or off, not only increasing your awareness of your carbon footprint but also stabilizing our power infrastructure, one message at a time. No spam, no ads, ever. Important Note: Flux only works in the lower 48 states of the US. We are working on expanding our scope to cover the rest of the states, and even internationally.
