Darius H
Maker
Hey all! Like most of you I'm finding myself on a lot of video calls these days! And also finding it frustrating when I've prepped for an important one (interview, pitch etc.), and have to juggle pages of notes in my head... trying to recall details on-the-fly because they're off screen, or to the side in an awkwardly squashed window! Hence, out of a New Year's hackathon came Flusterless - a lightweight overlay for any video call, that keeps your notes always right there in front of you. No more umming and ahhing, or having to slyly look away from the cam whilst you scramble for the facts and figures in your prep! Be flusterless!
