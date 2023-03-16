Products
Flusk Vault
Flusk Vault
Make your Bubble.io apps more secure
Flusk Vault monitors your Bubble app round the clock for your secrets and sensitive data. We catch the leaks and mistakes, you build a secure and compliant app.
Launched in
About this launch
Flusk Vault by
was hunted by
Victor Nihoul
in
. Made by
Victor Nihoul
and
Wesley W
. Featured on March 17th, 2023.
Flusk Vault - for Bubble.io
is not rated yet. This is Flusk Vault - for Bubble.io's first launch.
