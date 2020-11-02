Fluo (iOS and Big Sur Icon Pack)

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
JPEGuin
Maker
iOS App Developer
Hey all 👋 You can replace iOS icons via the Shortcuts app: - Add a new shortcut - Tap the 'Add Action' button - Select the 'Scripting' option - Select the 'Open App' option - Select the app that you want to change - Select the ellipsis button in the top-right - Tap the 'Add to Home Screen' button - Select a name, and tap the app icon - Tap the 'Choose Photo' option - Choose your icon, and then tap 'Add' - Enjoy your new Home Screen! You can also use Iconboard to quickly change icons: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ic...
Share
L1ghthouse
Beautiful icons!
Share
Younghwi Cho
Co-founder and designer at HUNT
They are beautiful! I think it will be better to add some words like for Big Sur or Short cut in the title. People may think this is just a design pack for tool icons, which is not! :D
Share