Fluo (iOS and Big Sur Icon Pack)

Alternative home screen icons

Enhance your iOS 14 Home Screen with gorgeous alternative app icons that have been inspired by Big Sur. Fluo includes 36 hand-crafted app icon PNG files, which cover all the stock Apple app icons.
JPEGuin
Maker
iOS App Developer
Hey all 👋 You can replace iOS icons via the Shortcuts app: - Add a new shortcut - Tap the 'Add Action' button - Select the 'Scripting' option - Select the 'Open App' option - Select the app that you want to change - Select the ellipsis button in the top-right - Tap the 'Add to Home Screen' button - Select a name, and tap the app icon - Tap the 'Choose Photo' option - Choose your icon, and then tap 'Add' - Enjoy your new Home Screen! You can also use Iconboard to quickly change icons: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ic...
L1ghthouse
Beautiful icons!
Younghwi Cho
Co-founder and designer at HUNT
They are beautiful! I think it will be better to add some words like for Big Sur or Short cut in the title. People may think this is just a design pack for tool icons, which is not! :D
