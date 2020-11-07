Flump 3D icons for MacOS
Hey, friends! Wanna present you a new big package of really cool 3D icons for your Mac. Our team was working on this collection and now it’s possible to turn your Mac home page with 3D magic ✨ There are 114 bright shapes for your favorite apps and programs, that you definitely need to try 👌 All icons presented in PNG & ICNS formats, and can be edited in Blender. Some of them created with really complex gradient textures, we put them also in the package 😉 Specially for macOS with big love to 3D style ❤️ Flump icons perfectly work in macOS and gonna make your workflow pleasant. Go to our website and get any Craftwork product with a 30% discount by promo code «ph-30». And have a nice weekend, guys 🕺🤪
