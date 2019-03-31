@Flumen_robot - is a simple telegram bot which convert your audio into text and put in your google documents. And it's super easy to switch between languages and docs. It supports 6 languages.
300 seconds free transcoding time.
Alexander KozhevinMaker@alex_polymath · I'm testing business concepts.
I have some things to share via blog posts. But frequently I'm too lazy to write the full post. So I thought it would be cool just to say what you thing and have it saved in document. So that all if left - just edit existing content.
