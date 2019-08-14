Deals
Fluidtable
Fluidtable
Clean big and complex datasets with a few clicks
Developer Tools
Tech
Fluidtable helps data analyst and data scientists to clean big and complex datasets with a few clicks.
Import, clean and export your datasets. Go on with your workflow.
You don't need to write Python scripts anymore for the most common cleaning tasks.
Claudio Carnino
I am the bootstrapped solo founder behind Fluidtable. It has been a lot of work, so I hope it will be helpful to some.
