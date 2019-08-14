Log InSign up
Fluidtable

Clean big and complex datasets with a few clicks

Fluidtable helps data analyst and data scientists to clean big and complex datasets with a few clicks.
Import, clean and export your datasets. Go on with your workflow.
You don't need to write Python scripts anymore for the most common cleaning tasks.
Claudio Carnino
Claudio Carnino
Maker
I am the bootstrapped solo founder behind Fluidtable. It has been a lot of work, so I hope it will be helpful to some.
