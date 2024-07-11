Launches
FluentPal

FluentPal

Language learning with AI

Free Options
FluentPal helps you become ten times better at speaking any language! Chat with AI teachers who guide you in real-time, grow your vocabulary with fun interactive lessons, and boost your grammar skills with simple, effective exercises.
Android
Education
Languages
FluentPal
FluentPalLanguage Learning with AI
FluentPal by
FluentPal
was hunted by
David Tran
in Android, Education, Languages. Made by
David Tran
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
FluentPal
is not rated yet. This is FluentPal's first launch.
