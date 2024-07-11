Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FluentPal
FluentPal
Language learning with AI
Visit
Upvote 36
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
FluentPal helps you become ten times better at speaking any language! Chat with AI teachers who guide you in real-time, grow your vocabulary with fun interactive lessons, and boost your grammar skills with simple, effective exercises.
Launched in
Android
Education
Languages
+1 by
FluentPal
About this launch
FluentPal
Language Learning with AI
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
FluentPal by
FluentPal
was hunted by
David Tran
in
Android
,
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
David Tran
. Featured on July 11th, 2024.
FluentPal
is not rated yet. This is FluentPal's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
4
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#97
Report