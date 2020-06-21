Fluently Beta

Discussion
Milber Ferreira
Maker
Let me introduce you to a new web-based tool for translations and content editing — Fluently. Fluently is an online text editor with a multilingual translator, dictionary, and thesaurus built-in — all text editing and translating features in one simple tool. You can use it to create a document in a foreign language while writing in your mother tongue. The idea for Fluently was born out of our own multilingual needs and experiences with writing. We both, @milberferreira and @sandercrombach, have worked in international teams, and live in multilingual families. Consulting various tools and websites takes too much time and makes multilingual text editing burdensome. We decided to tackle this problem! We are excited to share Fluently with you and hope you'll try out our beta. Let us know what you think, and we are looking forward to your feedback.
@milberferreira Congratulations, this looks great. My only issue is that the meaning and essence of the message is lost in translation because language is a complex problem. That is why where the message to be delivered is very specific and important I would like to take an expert's help to ensure that the message is delivered across perfectly. Maybe you can have a premium feature where a proof reading is done by an expert in that language. All the best. Cheers
Wow. This looks amazing. I tested Arabic, English, Amharic and Somali. The translation is almost precise. Keep it up.
@kayd_yonis1 Thanks a lot! We are super excited and will keep on improving to make the quality even better. Thanks for your support. Stay tuned!
Looks amazing. I also tested English to Turkish, French and French to English, Turkish. The Translation for French and English are good but Turkish has a real problem. I believe you'll solve translation issues since you're in beta. That's an awesome tool, good luck!
@firatdogan Hi, thanks! Great that you are trying Fluently and even finding issues 😅. We'll love to hear your feedback so that we can make Fluently even better 👉 https://www.videoask.com/fpy89nddi
@milberferreira done good luck
@firatdogan Awesome! Thank you!
This looks very promising upon first try. Intuitive UI and feels very 'snappy'.
Amazing work!!! Congratulations @milberferreira and @sandercrombach!!!
@sandercrombach @michael_hakopian Thank you, Michael!