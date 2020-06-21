Fluently App Beta

Discussion
Let me introduce you to a new web-based tool for translations and content editing — Fluently. Fluently is an online text editor with a multilingual translator, dictionary, and thesaurus built-in — all text editing and translating features in one simple tool. You can use it to create a document in a foreign language while writing in your mother tongue. The idea for Fluently was born out of our own multilingual needs and experiences with writing. We both, @milberferreira and @sandercrombach, have worked in international teams, and live in multilingual families. Consulting various tools and websites takes too much time and makes multilingual text editing burdensome. We decided to tackle this problem! We are excited to share Fluently with you and hope you'll try out our beta. Let us know what you think, and we are looking forward to your feedback.
