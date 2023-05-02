Products
Home
→
Product
→
Fluently AI
Fluently AI
Language practice with AI Tutor
Fluently AI is a language learning app that helps you practice speaking English and other languages based on your personal goals and preferences.
Launched in
Education
Languages
by
Fluently AI
About this launch
Fluently AI
Language practice with AI Tutor
Fluently AI by
Fluently AI
was hunted by
Nikita Logvinenko
in
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Nikita Logvinenko
and
Evgeniy Mikholap
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
Fluently AI
is not rated yet. This is Fluently AI's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
7
Day rank
#32
Week rank
#96
