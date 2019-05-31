Fluent Forever
Learn any language using neuroscience
#2 Product of the DayToday
This app is based on the neuroscience principles of learning that were first explored by Opera singer Gabriel Wyner in his popular book by the same name. For anyone interested in finally picking up that elusive language, this may be the tool to get you there!
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Kamer Elciyar@kamer_elciyar
Can you explain what principles you have used while designing this app?
Upvote Share·