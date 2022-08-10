Products
Fluent Emoji
Ranked #6 for today
Fluent Emoji
1500 3D open source emoji from Microsoft
Fluent Emoji are a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft.
Creators can take most of these bright and colorful 3D emoji and remix them into stickers, use them in content, or create unique sets of emoji.
Emoji
Open Source
Icons
Fluent Emoji
About this launch
Fluent Emoji
1500 3D open source emoji from Microsoft
Fluent Emoji by
Fluent Emoji
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Emoji
,
Open Source
,
Icons
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
Fluent Emoji
is not rated yet. This is Fluent Emoji's first launch.
