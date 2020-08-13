Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Nick Abouzeid
Hunter
I've been on the beta for a month or so now, really interesting to see how many words you can pick up over time. Similar idea to Toucan, wouldn't be surprised if this is the new way people pick up languages or keep up the languages they learned in school but have since started to drift (that and watching subtitled Netflix) :) Congratulations on the launch Ara & team!
Upvote (3)Share
@nickabouzeid Thank you so much for the support and for the hunt Nick! We definitely think this will become the new default way to learn/practice a new language :)
Hey Product Hunt, I’m Ara 👋. Really excited to share the first version of Fluent with you! The biggest problem with learning a new language is finding the time to fit practice into your busy life. Even if you get started it's hard to keep that same motivation to practice day after day, for months. Fluent helps by removing the friction to practice; you install Fluent and instantly you're learning new vocabulary right inside your browser. No apps, no notifications, no setting time aside to study. Today we're ready to put Fluent into the hands of all of you but to continue getting better, we need your feedback. If you're learning French and you've tried Fluent, please let us know what you think. You can send us a message through our in-app chat, DM @usefluent on Twitter, or email me at ara@usefluent.co We have a lot more planned and we're going to be working really hard every day to make Fluent better for all of you 🎉 P.S If you're learning a different language than French, you can upvote new languages here to stay updated: https://feedback.usefluent.co/la...
Upvote (3)Share
I’ve been using Fluent consistently over the past month, and am so impressed at how helpful it’s been with reminding me of the French I learned back in high school. It’s given my vocab list a much needed refresher without taking any extra time in my day. Definitely a game changer for language learning.
@stephanie_tarazi Thanks for the support Stephanie, I'm really happy you've found us helpful so far! Do let me know if you think we can improve on anything :)
Super useful and easy to use. The best thing is that you learn another language without almost even notice it. 😊 Waiting excited for having more language options
@anasanchis So happy to hear that Ana! Best way to get updates on new languages would be to leave your email here: feedback.usefluent.co/languages
I've been using Fluent for a couple of months and I love how it makes it super easy to learn a new language! It has some great features like 'Pause' and 'Testing me mode' which are really useful. I love that Fluent keeps getting better with new features and improvements, so it's always got a great user experience.
@chrstinnaa Christina! Super grateful for your support, you've been using us since we first launched the beta and have gone through so many bugs and fixes while we've worked things out haha. We appreciate you greatly - you're the reason we work so hard :)