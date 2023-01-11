Products
This is the latest launch from Fluany
See Fluany’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fluany 2.0
Fluany 2.0
Everything you need to force your mind to learn
Visit
Upvote 2
3 months free
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fluany is a flashcards platform to memorize and study anything, fast and easy while you're surfing the Internet. You can learn a lot while you work, or spend hours on social networks.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Education
by
Fluany
About this launch
Fluany
Everything you need to force your mind to learn
9
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Fluany 2.0 by
Fluany
was hunted by
Victor Igor
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Education
. Made by
Victor Igor
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Fluany
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on November 2nd, 2017.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#150
Report