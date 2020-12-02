discussion
Sanjevi Rau
MakerWorker at Cholaware
Good day Makers, We're proud to announce Flpapers 2.0, the all-new web app that helps you to change your boring home screen into an aesthetic home screen. Flpapers 2.0 has the existing feature of personalizing wallpaper with your own text and now additionally has a smart builder that allows you to customize your home screen icons. 📖 Why we rebuilt Flpapers? We got so excited about all the awesome iOS14 icons that have been released in the past few weeks as it's an opportunity for Flpapers users to completely personalize their home screen now. However, the huge let down was all the icons were designed in one major colour and users weren't able to redesign them to their likings. This motivated us to release one with a little twist into it, which allows the users to customize the icon packs by themself using our smart builder. 🌟Features • Smart builder - A simple and easy way to customize icons with solid and gradient colours. Powerful features of the builder is that it automatically suggests a gradient palette based on your wallpaper design and has a custom colour picker for you to choose your desired colour. • Personalized Wallpaper - Personalize the pack's wallpaper with your own text in it using our builder. You may choose a default or cursive font. • High-Quality Icons - Currently there are more than 100+ plus minimal icons for every pack you create. More icons will be added upon your request. • 15+ Preset Packs - We regularly release our own preset packs with blending custom wallpaper in it. If you wish to use our pack, you are free to do so. Heavy works and lots of time have been put in doing this builder alone, so we do appreciate it if you let us know what you think about it. Cheers =)
This is really impressive. I am able to build my own icon pack with my own taste. One thing that I really like about the smart builder is that we are able to add gradient color for both icon and the box. Besides that, having the personalized name for the wallpapers really makes it so personal for me. One thing that maybe the maker can add-in as a feature is the be able to change the size of the icon and also to give option between line icon and fill icon. Overall I really love the product and the packs that you have build in.