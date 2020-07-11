Discussion
Lorenzo Renga
Maker
Hey PH, We've been working hard for the past two months to delivery you what we believe could become the best templates for startups on the market. While we are not quite there yet, we are improving fast! Thanks to Webflow, you have the power and the flexibility to launch beautifully designed website fast. If you are not familiar with Webflow, don't let this discourage you. You can export the code (require a premium plan, but we can do it for you!) and host it as a static website for free! Alternatively, you can convert it in Wordpress, Ghost, Netlify CMS and Shopy. For any questions, we will be there to answer help you. Let us know what you think!
