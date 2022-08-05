Products
Flowtrics
Ranked #8 for today
Flowtrics
Workflow, WYSIWYG form and contract automation platform
Flowtrics is a Workflow Automation platform and WYSIWYG Form Canvas (toolbox) that automates and improves processes and data across any department of an organization.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Flowtrics
About this launch
Flowtrics
Workflow, WYSIWYG Form and Contract Automation platform
Flowtrics by
Flowtrics
was hunted by
Matt McAlpin
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Matt McAlpin
. Featured on August 6th, 2022.
Flowtrics
is not rated yet. This is Flowtrics's first launch.
